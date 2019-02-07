Leviticus Cardio & Jarvik Heart have announced the successful human implant of the FIVAD (fully implanted ventricular assist device).

FIVAD is based on the technology developed by Israel-based medical technology company Leviticus Cardio. The device uses Coplanar Energy Transfer (CET) to wirelessly power a heart pump, a Ventricular Assist Device (VAD).

FIVAD uses a heart pump produced by Jarvik Heart.

Every year, VADs are surgically implanted into thousands of patients with severe heart failure, as a substitute to heart transplants. These devices need to be continuously connected to a power source and a wire comes out of the patient’s body. This can severely reduce the quality of life of the patient. In 20% of the cases, infections are caused, leading to hospitalization and severe complications.

FIVAD is a fully implanted VAD system, which includes a Jarvik 2000 pump. This is powered wirelessly using both internal and external components designed by Leviticus Cardio. This allows patients to walk around without any physical impediments for up to 8 hours a day.

Leviticus Cardio stated that years of development and animal testing, the first implant of FIVAD took place in the human subject took place, last December. The surgery is claimed to have been a success, with the patient being present at the press conference.

The device is equipped with a back-up system (Jarvik Heart, Post Auricular driveline connection) which allows switching back to traditional wired power in case the wireless system has failed.

Leviticus Cardio CEO Michael Zilbershlag and Jarvik Heart president and chief operating officer Peter Hinchliffe together said: “The FIVAD system is a game changer for anyone suffering from severe heart failure. We hope that this successful operation will be the first of many and that our system will soon provide thousands of patients with the ability to carry on with a normal life, despite their disease.”