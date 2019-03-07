Healthagen, an Aetna business unit within CVS Health, and Welldoc, in collaboration with LifeScan, announced details of a study to evaluate the use and potential health benefits of OneTouch Reveal Plus.

The mobile and web coaching tool is for adults with type 2 diabetes. The study will evaluate changes in specific health outcomes among individuals who participate in the tool’s tailored virtual coaching and engagement.

“We are pleased to work on a study with Healthagen to not only evaluate how well the technology can support individuals living with type 2 diabetes today, but to also understand what we can improve upon in the future,” says Welldoc President and CEO Kevin McRaith.

In 2018, Welldoc and LifeScan Inc., introduced OneTouch Reveal® Plus as a benefit offering for health insurers and plan sponsors.

The product integrates Welldoc’s BlueStar® digital therapeutic technology with LifeScan’s OneTouch Verio Flex blood glucose monitoring system. OneTouch Reveal® Plus offers real-time coaching based on an individual’s unique profile and treatment plan.

While factors such as diet, exercise, and medication are key to managing blood sugar levels, no single formula exists that works for everyone. The app gets to know each user and is always learning and adapting to optimize the coaching experience. The coaching guides users on ways to treat high or low blood sugar in the moment as well as how to resolve patterns over time.

Healthagen offers powerful analytical capabilities to test the practical application of health care products and services among Aetna members. Between November 2018 and January 2019, more than 10,000 Aetna commercial members with type 2 diabetes were invited to participate in this study.

Participants agreed to use the OneTouch Reveal Plus technology for six months. During this time, Healthagen will track how well and how long members take their medicines (if prescribed), average blood sugar levels (HbA1c lab values), incidence of significantly high or low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia), doctor visits, hospital stays and emergency room visits.

These findings can be correlated to overall health care costs, medical resource utilization and outcomes associated with type 2 diabetes management among participants.

“In addition to historical data, this study incorporates information from active, clinically qualified participants. The resulting insights will highlight the potential value and opportunities of the OneTouch Reveal® Plus technology. The study may contribute to helping providers and their patients manage their diabetes and achieve overall health goals,” said Healthagen President, Van Crocker.

Source: Company Press Release