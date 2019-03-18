Hardy Diagnostics, an ISO 13485 certified manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for microbiological procedures, has formed a partnership with EliTechGroup.

Hardy Diagnostics is now an authorized distributor of EliTech’s MYCOFAST US, a rapid system to detect, enumerate and identify genital Mycoplasma hominis and Ureaplasma urealyticum.

This simple-to-use system saves hospitals and clinics time, cuts cost and improves the reliability of their overall urogenital testing protocols.

EliTechGroup, an IVD specialty company from Puteaux, France, was founded in 1997 and has maintained a long history of creating quality, boutique products for the laboratory. EliTechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents.

By bringing together IVD specialty companies that offer innovative products and solutions, EliTechGroup has become a major contributor in advancing clinical diagnostics to laboratories in the proximity market, those operating closer to the patient.

Their mission is perfectly in sync with Hardy Diagnostics’ mission to “diagnose and prevent disease” and to promote good health around the world.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity to partner with EliTech,” says Andre Hsiung, director of technical services at Hardy Diagnostics. “MYCOFAST US is a fantastic, cost-effective diagnostic that quickly provides solutions to problems in reproductive and urogenital health.”

The MYCOFAST US technology saves time and money by increasing the efficiency and accuracy of urogenital testing. EliTech has made significant impact in the clinical industry by improving reliability of testing using its new technology.

The MYCOFAST US system takes 24 hours for a positive result, with an additional 24 hours to confirm a negative. This is a streamlined version of the traditional culture media method, with enhanced sensitivity.

While molecular methods are much faster, the nature of this kind of diagnosis is seldom urgent, thus MYCOFAST US is an ideal, cost-effective alternative solution to both traditional culture media as well as PCR methods for Mycoplasma hominis and Ureaplasma urealyticum.

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA licensed and ISO13485 verified manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological procedures in clinical laboratories. Hardy Diagnostics was founded in 1980 in Santa Barbara by Jay Hardy.

Hardy Diagnostics manufactures over 2,700 different products for the culture and identification of bacteria and fungi. Among its offerings are unique products used to culture and detect pathogens, such as the well-known Carrot Broth, a liquid media used to detect Group B Streptococcus in pregnant women. Over 9,000 laboratories throughout the nation rely on Hardy Diagnostics for their supplies.

