GreatCall, a provider of active aging and independent living solutions, has introduced a new medical alert device, Lively Mobile Plus, which keeps older adults safe and independent.

GreatCall is a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy, a US-based international consumer electronics retailer company.

Lively Mobile Plus has been designed to offer fastest agent response time and is capable of connecting customers to the trained, IAED-certified 5Star urgent response agents with a single touch of a button, claims GreatCall.

Trained agents, who have access to the customer’s personal profile, offer personalized help based on the situation. Furthermore, they communicate with the user through the device, stay connected until the incident is resolved and can dispatch emergency services if required.

GreatCall CEO David Inns said: “GreatCall has been serving the aging population for more than a decade, continually evolving to better meet the needs of older adults and their family caregivers. In addition to providing the highest standard technology, we strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience through our Caring Centers.

“And, our partnership with Best Buy allows us to have an even greater impact on enriching lives for the aging population.”

The Lively Mobile Plus is a successor of the Lively Mobile. The latest version features enhanced GPS technology provided by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 1100 Platform that enables reliable and accurate locating in emergency situations.

The device is equipped with fall detection technology that connects to an agent when the patient using device falls.

In addition, the device comes with a loud integrated speaker and microphone for clear two-way communication, improved battery life and a waterproof design to allow use in the shower.

Qualcomm Atheros product marketing senior director Pankaj Kedia said: “Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is helping to accelerate wearables growth in the health and wellness segment where there is a need for highly predictable, always connected experiences.

“We are pleased to be working with the industry leading GreatCall to help drive the deployment of such experiences and that they chose to take advantage of the high performance, support for longer battery life, 4G LTE connectivity, and robust security features of the Snapdragon Wear 1100 platform for their exciting new product.”

The company said that its Lively Mobile Plus is available for $49.99 and is providing service starting at $19.99 a month as an introductory limited-time offer.