GlobalMed was selected by the Government of Zimbabwe for a United Nations-funded project to provide telemedicine services and equipment at 16 clinics in the country's Manicaland province.

With many health delivery organizations in Africa already standardized on GlobalMed’s platform, this move cements GlobalMed’s position as the telehealth partner of choice in Africa for sophisticated, evidenced-based projects that require simplicity, scalability and world-class technologies.

The government pilot calls for GlobalMed to deliver complete virtual care equipment and solutions, including mobile exam stations, software application and various medical examination devices, all accessible through one seamless platform.

Participating health providers will utilize GlobalMed’s Transportable Exam Station (TES), a fully mobile virtual care platform containing a tablet PC. The solution enables video conferencing and stores an array of cameras and medical devices in a rugged, impact-, dust-, and weather-resistant rolling case. The TES works in nearly any environment, is compatible with many connected instruments and features integrated software and hardware.

The project is funded by ITU, a United Nations’ agency based in Geneva, Switzerland, that is working in collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health, the Ministry of ICT and POTRAZ, Zimbabwe’s telecommunication regulatory agency.

For GlobalMed, the project marks the virtual care company’s first large-scale deployment in continental Africa. The pilot will soon be expanded to 96 healthcare facilities throughout Zimbabwe.

“In many Zimbabwean villages, like other remote places around the world, healthcare may be limited to a monthly visit from a nurse whose job it is to see as many patients as possible in one day,” said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. “But what happens when someone is sick on an unscheduled day? Believe it or not, they get two of the strongest villagers to carry the patient to the nearest village that nurses are scheduled to visit that day. Fortunately, virtual care, when done right, can carry all of us on its shoulders.”

“For Zimbabwe, telemedicine is an enabling and transformative technology,” said Cosmas Chigwamba, principal director, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of ICT & Cyber Security. “It enables us to do what we’re doing in a better way and to have a great impact on the lives of the people that we touch. It will greatly contribute to the sustainable socioeconomic goals of our country.”

Source: Company Press Release