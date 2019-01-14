Generex Biotechnology’s subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix is planning commercial launch of three dosing options for Excellagen wound conforming gel matrix in pre-filled syringes.

Excellagen has been designated as cellular & tissue based product or CTP for wound healing.

The 0.5 cc and a 0.8 cc Excellagen syringes will be used for treating smaller wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous stasis ulcers and pressure ulcers and in patients who have undergone MOHs surgery for removal of cancerous tissue.

The 3 cc syringe has been developed to heal larger wounds, which are mostly seen in emergency departments, operating rooms and surgical suites.

Excellagen has also been designated reimbursement code in the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System, with Q Code designation 4149 referred to as a skin substitute.

Generex has introduced the product in surgical centers, the Department of Defense and VA system, operating rooms, and wound care centers and through podiatric practices.

The company is also conducting negotiations with major surgical would care centers for the use of Excellagen in treating several types of wounds such as partial and full thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, chronic vascular ulcers, tunneled/undermined wounds, surgical wounds (donor sites/grafts, post-Mohs surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, second-degree burns, and skin tears) and draining wounds.

Olaregen CEO Anthony Dolisi said: “We’ve heard time and again about the issue of waste, or the need for multiple applications per a single procedure because the existing products don’t necessarily accommodate the size of the wound. This is not only time consuming for the doctor but is cost inefficient.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we listen carefully to their needs. After a thorough analysis of the market, and through discussions with physicians, we determined that Olaregen will launch Excellagen with multiple dosage options that offer clinical flexibility and cost savings with improved clinical outcomes.”

Generex also stated that presently, the wound car market is extensive in the US, with an estimated 77 million surgical wounds. Excellgen aims to treat a percentage of the entire population.