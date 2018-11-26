GE Healthcare said its Edison next generation intelligence platform now includes new technologies to enhance scan consistency, help clinicians detect and prioritize acute cases and extend the lifecycle of devices.

The company unveiled new applications and smart devices based on Edison platform, which part of GE Healthcare’s $1bn digital portfolio and will act as digital thread for its existing artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships and products.

The platform, which will help enhance the development and adoption of AI technology, will enable clinical partners to develop algorithms and technology partners to launch latest advancements in data processing for use in various applications and smart devices

Edison-powered devices include AIRx AI-based and automated workflow tool for MRI brain scanning. It has been designed to offer automated slice prescriptions to reduce previously redundant and manual steps.

AIRx will allow to capture images that have less variability between technologists and scans, enabling to reduce the chances for a patient to recall due to incorrect slice placement.

Suitable for assessing diseases such as Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis, AIRx is provided with a pre-trained neural network model that leverages deep learning algorithms and anatomy recognition based on a database of more than 36,000 images sourced from clinical studies and reference sites.

Critical care suite on Optima XR240amx has been developed to identify cases with the critical condition of pneumothorax at the point-of-care to enable prioritization of image review.

Critical care suite will deploy a suite of AI algorithms such as pneumothorax detection, which will help identify life-threatening condition in chest X-Rays with high accuracy.

CT smart subscription offers continuous access to the latest CT software, enabling to extend the lifecycle of the device.

Applications can be selected based on a hospital or health system’s requirements and options range from intracranial hemorrhage and stroke detection to routine dose reduction and optimization to cardiac function assessment.

Automated lesion segmentation on LOGIQ E10 will allow to increase productivity through automation.

It helps users to avoid measure lesions manually by segmenting an identified breast, thyroid or liver lesion and automatically a trace of the lesion and corresponding area.

GE Healthcare president and CEO Kieran Murphy said: “Edison provides clinicians with an integrated digital platform, combining diverse data sets from across modalities, vendors, healthcare networks and life sciences settings.”