GE Healthcare is working with Preventice Solutions to give clinician tools to follow patients with known or suspected Atrial fibrillation virtually from hospital to home.

Atrial fibrillation, or AF, is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications, and, as the population ages globally, AF is predicted to affect 6 to 12 million people in the United States alone by 2050.

The collaboration offers a single vendor solution that is integrated with MUSE for seamless order-to-reporting workflow. According to U.S. News & World Reports, 24 out of 25 top U.S. cardiac hospitals use MUSE.

By integrating with MUSE, data from home-based patients will be made available to clinicians on the same clinical workspace they use every day.

“This development in our relationship with Preventice creates an integrated, longitudinal view of the patient experience,” said GE Healthcare Diagnostic Cardiology General Manager Ashutosh Banerjee.

“We’re enabling the ECG record to grow with a richness that will allow the clinician to see how her treatment is working for the patient at home.”

‎“This partnership is transforming connected care in the industry with our customers benefiting from a ‎consistent patient experience with enhanced clinical insight,” said Preventice Solutions Chief Executive ‎Officer Jon Otterstatter. “This alliance will help standardize the operations and workflow for healthcare ‎providers resulting in improved quality.”

GE Healthcare and Preventice Solutions are announcing this latest progression of their strategic relationship at HIMSS 2019, February 12 – 15, 2019 in Orlando.

GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services.

With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

Preventice Solutions is a leading developer of mobile health solutions and remote monitoring services that connect patients threatened by cardiac arrhythmias.

Source: Company Press Release