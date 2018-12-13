Garmin Health and ActiGraph, a provider of medical-grade physical activity and sleep monitoring solutions for the worldwide scientific community, have collaborated on wearable solutions for clinical trials.

The partnership between Garmin International and ActiGraph will explore the creation of new health and activity monitoring solutions.

The solutions will leverage Garmin wearables and ActiGraph‘s CentrePoint data analytics platform for academic research, clinical trials, and remote patient monitoring.

ActiGraph delivers wearable accelerometry monitors and a software technology platform that together are claimed to form the most comprehensive data monitoring, analysis, and management solution in the industry.

The company’s monitors are used by clients at over 1,500 pharmaceutical, academic, and scientific institutions in more than 85 countries.

ActiGraph chief technology officer and senior vice president of product development Jeremy Wyatt said: “Garmin wearables produce high-resolution, accurate data streams that are ideal for scientific analysis and can provide additional, novel endpoints to the ActiGraph software platform.

“What’s more, the long battery life and ergonomic design of Garmin’s wearables means study participants can comfortably wear the devices for extended periods, leading to improved program adherence and study results.”

Garmin is focused on the development of wearables that identify severe health conditions, and play a key role in the development of both traditional and digital therapeutics.

The company said its partnership with ActiGraph on solutions for researchers will speed up the developments and enhance health outcomes for people.

Garmin Health global product lead Travis Johnson said: “Combining the sensor data from Garmin wearables with the data capture and analytical expertise of the ActiGraph platform creates a powerful solution for many different patient monitoring applications.”

Garmin Health provides full access to the data generated by Garmin wearables and offers control over device functionality.

It provides enterprise solutions that use Garmin wearables and the sensor data they produce for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets.

Earlier this year, Garmin International announced that the Cardiogram heart health app is now compatible with all Garmin wearables featuring optical heart rate, including several of the fēnix , Forerunner , and vívo series devices.