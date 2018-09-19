Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of finished medical devices and subassemblies, components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device industry, has announced several new options for medical device companies looking to accelerate time to market.

The new Composer XL Deflectable Catheter Handle Platform provides a commercialization ready interface designed to provide integrated control and sized for large bore structural heart and endovascular devices such as transcatheter tricuspid and mitral valve delivery systems.

The HyperSeal XL, a new member to the hemostasis valve family, adds a robust design option for vascular access applications up to 30Fr and 40Fr. Also making their debut at this year’s TCT are the 8.5F and 12Fr Composer® Steerable Introducers, new finished device solutions for private label development and customization across a wide range of electrophysiology, structural heart, and vascular applications.

Freudenberg Medical portfolio management director Bernie Kaeferlein said: “Building on the strong market response of our Composer® Deflectable Catheter Handle Platform and Hemostasis Valve Family, Freudenberg Medical’s new Composer® XL and HyperSeal® XL were developed to address the unique challenges with large bore vascular access and device delivery in the rapidly evolving transcatheter valve and endovascular space.

“The significantly larger size of these emerging therapeutic devices are demanding innovative and unconventional solutions to reduce risk and improve outcomes.”

“As a partner for innovation, we are committed to proactively addressing unmet clinical needs and offering our medical device customers a growing portfolio of finished device, design, and process solutions to help improve efficiency and accelerate their time to market.“

Freudenberg Medical’s Medical Device Solutions include the versatile Composer® Deflectable Catheter Handle Platform. Please visit Medical Device Solutions to learn more about our growing portfolio and see all the ways we can be “Innovating Together” with you.

Source: Company Press Release