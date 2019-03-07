Global wearables brand Fitbit and US-based Solera Health, a company which seeks to change lives by guiding people to better health in their communities, have expanded their partnership to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The companies seek to lower type 2 diabetes risk by using the Fitbit platform via the innovative model of Solera Health to encourage positive behavior changes, such as increased physical activity and weight loss.

In 2017, Solera offered Fitbit devices to individuals who used Solera to enroll in community-based or digital DPPs.

Solera carried out an analysis of over 1,700 people who enrolled between 1 January 2017 and 31 March 2017.

The company found that participants who redeemed a Fitbit device were more active and lost more weight during the program than those who did not.

Solera is claimed to have a proven business model for collaboration with Fitbit that solves for scale and personalization and has enrolled over 100,000 people in the National DPP through its network model.

Solera Health CEO Brenda Schmidt said: “Solera is thrilled to enter a strategic partnership with Fitbit as there are many market synergies between what the two companies are doing to improve the health of those at risk for type 2 diabetes.

“Our unique ability to connect individuals with the best-fit DPP to meet their needs and preferences, paired with Fitbit’s easy-to-use wearable devices, has the potential to significantly alter how populations approach chronic disease prevention and management. We look forward to scaling this partnership further in order to help future program participants maintain and improve their health.”

Both the companies are collaborating on manufacture of the latest Fitbit devices Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR, making them available to all Solera DPP participants, including Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

Fitbit said that its products Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR are designed for health plans, employers and health systems and are made available to them first.

Furthermore, the devices meet the specific requirements of the healthcare industry with a sleek, easy-to-use tracker form factor, core health and fitness features, cross-platform compatibility, up to 5 days battery life and the software and social experience that motivate users at an approachable price point.

Fitbit Health Solutions general manager Adam Pellegrini said: “At Fitbit, we have spent the last 12 years empowering people to live healthier lives, and we believe that a proactive approach is essential to the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes. We are focused on addressing some of the most common and costly condition in healthcare and diabetes is a top priority.

“Through our work with Solera over the past two years, we have shown that Solera’s model, based on proven health outcomes, coupled with our innovative devices, motivating platform and proven behavior change principles, is an effective combination for preventing type 2 diabetes.”