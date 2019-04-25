Scotland-based Current Health has secured class II clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its remote patient monitoring solution for post-acute care applications.

Current Health is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearable remote patient monitoring platform (RPM).

Designed for both hospital and home applications, the firm has received first-ever FDA clearance for an end-to-end, real-time, passive RPM wearable and platform.

The platform, which combines the firm’s all-in-one wireless wearable, provides ICU-level accuracy and tracks more vital signs to deliver actionable insights.

The company has collaborated with six of the largest health systems in the US, including Mount Sinai, and with several UK NHS Trusts to support them in reducing readmissions and preventable deaths.

Designed specifically for better patient experience, the platform passively measures a patient’s vital signs in real time with its upper-arm wearable.

Developed by using major physiological data sets, Current’s algorithms continuously analyze data to acquire a patient’s health trajectory by detecting potential indicators of patient decline earlier for faster intervention.

The company secured FDA clearance for its complete RPM and telehealth platform, which comprised of Bluetooth integrations with other devices to track metrics.

Patients will be given a tablet equipped with a chatbot for Q&A, medication reminders and educational content to connect with clinicians through video chat or text message to report symptoms and discuss care.

Current Health CEO and co-founder Christopher McCann said: “Our rapidly growing customer base indicates how focused health systems and home health agencies are on moving more healthcare from hospital to home.

“Today, Current is helping them do just that by monitoring patients’ health trajectories to enable earlier interventions, reduce the overall and growing cost of hospital readmissions and, more importantly, prevent avoidable deaths. But more fundamentally, we’re building a future where healthcare comes to us. Patients don’t always know when to call their doctor. Current will.”

Based in Edinburgh, the firm is venture backed by investors ADV, MMC Ventures and others.

The company supports healthcare providers to proactively involve at home and in hospital via continuous, wireless monitoring and precise early warning alerts.