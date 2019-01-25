Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has secured 510(k) clearance for its second-generation BD Nano pen needle to optimize injection technique.

BD has designed the second generation pen needles to facilitate enhanced subcutaneous delivery of diabetes medications, enabling people to better manage their diabetes.

BD noted that recent updates to the 2019 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Standards of Care highlight the significance of proper injection technique as part of good diabetes management.

Proper injection technique is crucial to consistent absorption of insulin, while various factors such as accidental intramuscular injections restrict insulin uptake.

The firm’s second generation needles help to reduce the risk resulted from user injection force variability through its contoured needle base and compensate for variable injection forces by first concentrating and later distributing pressure closely around the injection site.

According to the company, the new design has showed more dependable subcutaneous injection depth resulting in up to an eight-fold reduction in calculated intramuscular injection risk.

BD Nano’s ergonomic design also supports in easy application from attachment to disposal compared against other pen needles, said the company.

The latest needle is also provided with all the features of current BD Nano portfolio, including BD’s 32G x 4 mm pen needle with five-bevel PentaPoint comfort and extra thin wall EasyFlow technology.

The five-bevel PentaPoint needle will help medication to enter the skin more easily compared against other three-bevel needles, while EasyFlow technology enables to increase the flow rate of the medication.

BD global vice president Stanislav Glezer said: “The launch of BD Nano 2nd gen pen needles reinforces BD’s commitment to providing the most advanced solutions possible for people with diabetes to help achieve better clinical management of insulin use.

“In addition to the added clinical benefits the latest BD innovation brings, the new ergonomic pen needle features can help people feel more comfortable with their injection experience.”

BD is a major global medical technology firm involved in improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care.