Global contract research organization (CRO) Factory-CRO Group has merged with Boston Biomedical Associates (BBA) to form a global medical device and medical technology focused CRO.

Established in 2000, BBA is a premier full-service medical device/biotechnology CRO and consultancy firm.

BBA offers advanced clinical trial execution services to its global client base across different therapeutic areas such as orthopedic, cardiovascular, endocrine and neurologic disorders.

BBA president and CEO Dr Lauren Baker said: “BBA is excited to join Factory-CRO’s worldwide group as it will allow us to expand our comprehensive service offering to our clients.

“The alignment of Factory-CRO and BBA’s core values and approach to engagements combined with our collective therapeutic competencies ensures that our clients now have improved access to our global clinical trial execution resources, and our regulatory and medical expertise.”

Established in 1992, Factory-CRO Group is a full-service CRO involved in the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics and device-drug combination products worldwide.

Factory-CRO provides a full suite of trial management services to its global clients across a range of therapeutic areas, including orthopedic, cardiovascular, dermatology and aesthetics.

The acquisitions of MileStone Research Organization, Five Corners, and Clinical Device Group have allowed Factory-CRO Group to expand its operations and expertise in the US, Australia/New Zealand, and Europe.

BBA, Five Corners CRO, Milestone Research group and Factory-CRO are the current members of Factory-CRO Group

The global expansion, along with the diverse medical therapeutic expertise, will help the combined firm to better serve its clients.

Factory-CRO CEO Dr Dirk Meijer said: “BBA’s ability to provide CRO/Consultative service in North America was a missing link in our global offerings.”

“Our clients have consistently asked us to expand our offerings in North America. This merger allows us to provide our specialized expertise and a continued commitment to the highest level of customized service to a larger audience.”

“Now we are the only Medical Device and Medical Technology CRO that offers services in United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. We operate from our own offices located within each region housed with employees that have refined expertise to meet our unique client needs.”