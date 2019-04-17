Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products for extremities, hip, and knee, announced today the successful first surgery using its new InterSepTM calcium sulfate bone void filler.

One of the newest additions to Exactech’s infection-related solutions, InterSep is a 100% synthetic calcium sulfate bone void filler that is engineered to fully resorb and replace bone during the healing process.

Made in the United States, InterSep may be used in a variety of bone and joint replacement surgeries, including infected bone sites. It provides surgeons flexibility with its bead and paste options.

Orthopaedic surgeons Mark Brandon, M.D., of Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, NY, and Timothy van de Leur, M.D., of The Orthopaedic Institute, Ocala, Fla., performed the first cases using InterSep and report excellent results.

As revision total joint specialist, van de Leur is pleased that Exactech continues to support surgeons with new and relevant infection solutions. “InterSep was fast and easy to use with its flexible putty or bead options. InterSep will help to reassure me when patients present greater risk or are already dealing with infection.”

InterSep is manufactured by Pacific Bioceramics and distributed exclusively by Exactech. It is currently available at select hospitals and surgery centers throughout the U.S. with plans for full launch during the second half of the year.

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments, biologic materials and computer-assisted surgery technologies to hospitals and physicians. The company manufactures many of its orthopaedic devices at its Gainesville facility.

Exactech’s orthopaedic products are used in the restoration of bones and joints that have deteriorated as a result of injury or diseases such as arthritis. Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific.

Source: Company Press Release