Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products for extremities, hip and knee, announced the successful first surgery using its recently-cleared Alteon Cup and XLE Liner.

Orthopaedic surgeon and member of the Alteon Cup design team, William Hefley, M.D., of Bowen-Hefley Orthopedics in Little Rock, Ark., performed the first case. “Two years of development work came together in the OR today. I’m very pleased with the final design of the Alteon Cup and XLE liner,” Hefley reported.

“The cup has a great scratch-fit and the liner placement is seamless. I look forward to seeing the long-term benefits these advancements could bring my patients.”

The Alteon Cup and XLE Liner are the newest additions to Exactech’s Alteon Platform Hip Replacement System.

The Cup will provide multiple implant configurations and bearing options, which can be used for various surgical applications.

In addition to Dr. Hefley, the Alteon Cup design team included Derek Amanatullah, M.D., Ph.D., of Stanford Medical Center in Redwood City, Calif.; Roy Davidovitch, M.D., of the Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York City, NY; Jose Rodriguez, M.D., with Hospital for Special Surgery, New York City, NY; and Timothy van de Leur, M.D., of the Orthopaedic Institute, Ocala, Fla.

“The Alteon Cup received 510(k) clearance just two weeks ago and is already generating excitement,” said Senior Vice President, Exactech Reconstruction Business Unit, Steve Szabo. “We’re looking to carry the momentum with much more to come on this project. With the ultimate goal of helping patients become more mobile, this cup and liner combination expand that opportunity tremendously.”

Exactech will make the new technology available to surgeons throughout the U.S. with an aggressive rollout plan during the second half of the year.

