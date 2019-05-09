Exact Imaging, the high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and biopsy guidance for the prostate, has received CE Mark Approval for its Abdominal Imaging Release including its new EV5C Abdominal Transducer and Color Flow and Power Doppler capabilities.

Operating on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound system, the EV5C Abdominal Transducer and Color Flow and Power Doppler capabilities allow urologists to perform complete urological ultrasound assessments including kidney examinations and biopsies, male pelvic and bladder examinations.

The ExactVu system, which is the only urological ultrasound platform to operate both conventional as well as high resolution (29 MHz) transducers, now provides the ultimate “total men’s health” imaging solution. It can provide a complete abdominal urological ultrasound assessment of a patient as well as providing the fastest, simplest real-time targeting of prostate biopsies, while providing the highest real-time resolution for guidance for those prostate biopsies.

“We are thrilled to have received our CE mark approval for our Abdominal Imaging Release. The demand is significant for a urological imaging platform that merges the 70-micron resolution of the ExactVu micro-ultrasound system for real-time targeted prostate biopsies with the ability to provide a complete urological ultrasound assessment of a patient,” said Randy AuCoin, Exact Imaging’s President and CEO. “The goal is to provide urologists with the most flexible, innovative imaging solution to help urologists better diagnose urological disease. We believe this release helps to further establish the ExactVu platform as a most useful, cost-effective men’s health imaging solution.”

Source: Company Press Release.