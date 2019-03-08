A major European medical device company specializing in ophthalmology has signed a three-year agreement to use TrialMaster EDC from OmniComm Systems, a leading global provider of clinical data management technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, the medical device company has committed to use TrialMaster and related OmniComm services to build and manage multiple clinical studies.

The device company selected TrialMaster for a variety of reasons, including OmniComm’s user-friendly technology and customer service. The Data Management staff valued TrialMaster’s advanced functionality, which will enable them to access image exams through programmable hyperlinks in individual fields in the CRF.

Additionally, imaging metadata can be batch loaded into TrialMaster, removing the need for redundant data entry. The device company also appreciated TrialMaster’s ease of use for sites, along with the simplicity of the study design tools, which are important factors since the research team will build its own studies in TrialMaster.

“OmniComm has experienced record growth in Europe over the past 12 months, especially in the Medical Device sector,” said Stephen Johnson, president and CEO of OmniComm.

“Although there are a lot of similarities between device and drug trials, there can be subtle regulatory and operational differences that can significantly affect the design and execution of the trial. This agreement is a testament to TrialMaster’s fit for purpose in these sometimes very complex medical device trials.”

OmniComm Systems is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry. OmniComm is dedicated to helping the world’s pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, diagnostic and device firms, and academic medical centers maximize the value of their clinical research investments.

Through the use of innovative and progressive technologies, research organizations drive efficiency in clinical development, better manage risks, ensure regulatory compliance and manage their clinical operations performance. OmniComm provides comprehensive solutions for clinical research with an extensive global experience from more than 6,000 clinical trials.

Source: Company Press Release