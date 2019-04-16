Equashield announced an expansion of its exclusive partnership with Leaf Medical LTD to distribute its manual and automated Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) solutions for the safe compounding and administration of hazardous drugs.

“UK hospitals are facing a rise in demand for chemotherapy drugs, Aceptic Compounding Units (ACU’s) operating at full capacity and there is an increase in dependency on outsourced compounding,” said Aidan O’Reilly, Managing Director of Leaf Medical Ltd. “Through automation and robotics, Equashield products can increase the output of ACUs, free up resources to cover other ACU tasks and reduce reliance on outsourcing, while also assisting in the protection of hospital staff who risk dangerous exposure to hazardous drugs.”

“Leaf Medical Ltd. have proven themselves as strong partners for us in our work together in Ireland, so it was natural to expand our relationship with the Leaf Medical team, who are regional experts,” said Adi Shor, VP of Sales ROW for Equashield. “Working together, we believe that Equashield CSTDs can significantly reduce hazardous drug contamination within the UK, improving safety in hospitals and cater to the ever-changing demands of the UK market.”

Since partnering with Equashield in 2015, Leaf Medical has gained approximately 15 percent of the current market share in the Republic of Ireland, which is expected to rise to an estimated 30 percent in the coming 12-18 months. Leaf Medical’s expertise and local network will be crucial to ensuring the successful expansion of Equashield products into the UK market. This growth will be jumpstarted with the launch of four site trials later this year.

Source: Company Press Release