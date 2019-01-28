Plastics processor Ensinger GmbH, Nufringen, has taken over the medical technology manufacturer Moll Engineering.

The owner-operated company based in Lübeck manufactures products from carbon fibre-reinforced high-performance plastics, stainless steel and titanium.

Moll’s core competence lies in target devices for trauma surgery, retractors and other medical instruments. Components for automation technology and aviation round off its portfolio.

The acquisition also includes the takeover of the manufacturing company Wenglon GmbH, which makes products on Moll’s behalf in Dobra, near Szczecin (Poland). Engineering and Sales are based at the Lübeck site. A total of 70 employees work for Moll and Wenglon.

“We are delighted about this new addition, which introduces an attractive technology range into the corporate group”, says Dr. Roland Reber, Managing Director at Ensinger. “The combination of carbon fibre-reinforced plastics and metals is the ideal solution for many medical applications, particularly in orthopaedics and trauma surgery”.

Ensinger already develops plastic compounds for the medical technology sector, provides stock shapes made from carbon fibre composite and other materials, and produces a variety of machined parts, for example trial implants and sterilisable cases and trays. Besides, a subsidiary company is developing new technologies for the processing of thermoplastic fibre composites. The different process technologies open up diverse options for customers for developing and manufacturing products together with Ensinger along the value added chain.

Moll Engineering, whose business was previously of a more regional nature despite the company’s expansion, will obtain better access to the global markets in the future thanks to its integration into the Ensinger Group.

“The wide platform offers the company, and my employees, good prospects for the future”, says Stefan Moll. He will continue to be in charge of the business of the company he co-founded in 1996. Continuity is also being maintained as far as the sites are concerned: Moll is to keep its headquarters in Lübeck, and there are further investments planned for the manufacturing in Dobra.

Source: Company Press Release