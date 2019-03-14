DJO, a provider of medical technologies designed to get and keep people moving, has launched first fully sterile, surgeon-controlled leg and retractor holder for anterior approach hip arthroplasty.

ADAPTABLE is the first fully sterile, surgeon-controlled leg and retractor holder designed for a safe Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA). The fully-mechanical, carbon fiber surgical arm works seamlessly with any standard operating table and has the ability to reduce the number of assistants in the operating room (OR). ADAPTABLE is easy to set up, transport and store.

DAA is the fastest growing THA approach, representing approximately 40% of all hips being done in the U.S. In the early 2000s, specialty surgical tables were introduced to assist with patient positioning and exposure during the DAA. However, specialty tables are costly, often weigh more than 800 pounds, take up significant square footage in the OR and are difficult to store. They also require specially trained personnel to operate them. As a result, use of these tables has been limited and they are not seen as a viable option for many hospitals and surgery centers.

“There are seldom times in orthopaedics when truly disruptive innovation occurs,” says Jeff McCaulley, President of DJO Surgical. “ADAPTABLE breaks accessibility barriers and puts control back in the surgeon’s hands. Along with our personalized medical education offering, suite of THA implants and instruments designed specifically for the DAA, DJO is excited to partner with customers in this new era of the anterior approach.”

The ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm is a fraction of the cost and weight of traditional specialty tables. It can be easily transported between hospitals and weighs approximately 10 pounds. This efficient, 2-in-1 solution can be used for retractor placement or leg positioning for femoral exposure, range of movement and leg length assessment.

“The specialty table model for DAA doesn’t align with today’s cost-conscious healthcare environment,” says Dr. Raymond Kim of the Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO. “ADAPTABLE is a game-changing device for DAA THA. It empowers surgeons to reduce the number of staff intra-operatively and increase the overall OR economy. Its versatility as both a retractor and leg holder, as well as its promise for future indications, are a much needed innovative and modern solution to patient care.”

Source: Company Press Release