The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted class II clearance for Current Health artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearable solution for hospital care.

Current is a wireless device, which continuously and automatically monitors patients to determine health trajectory and enables clinicians to intervene earlier.

The healthcare providers in the UK and the US are using the device to change their patient delivery models from reactive to proactive care, allowing to improve patient outcomes.

The use of Current device will enable health organizations to decrease needless hospital readmissions for patients whose conditions degrade after treatment.

Mount Sinai Brooklyn has collaborated with Current to identify patient deterioration earlier and optimize healthcare outcomes.

Mount Sinai Brooklyn president Dr Scott Lorin said: “The Mount Sinai Health System works with innovative and leading-edge companies like Current to support our commitment to providing world-class patient care.”

Developed by using world’s largest real-time physiological data set, Current is said to be the most accurate and all-in-one wireless wearable solution currently approved for use in the EU and U.S.

The advanced algorithms of the firm will continuously assess data, along with relevant contextual patient information, to provide better and proactive insights into the wearer’s health.

The wireless wearable solution can be incorporated with third-party devices to gather additional metrics, build patient-specific digital therapeutics and recommendations.

At present, Current has been using at a post-acute setting in Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, which serves a local population of 500,000 people.

Current CEO Christopher McCann said: “Our team worked hard to get here, and it’s just the first step toward monitoring the health of every human being to identify sickness earlier with the goal of saving lives.

“Today, we’re in the hospital, tomorrow the home, and in the near future, we’ll be everywhere. We are just getting started.”

Curren FDA-approved solution will be showcased at the HIMSS19 trade event in Orlando, which will take place from 11 to 14 February.

Established in 2014 and based in Edinburgh of Scotland, Current Health is supported by investors such as ADV, MMC Ventures and others.