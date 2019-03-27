Curetis, a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, has entered into an exclusive long-term strategic distribution partnership with A. Menarini Diagnostics (AMD).

Effective immediately, Curetis will transfer all of its previous direct selling markets (Germany, France, Benelux, UK, Switzerland) to AMD. Countries, which were previously covered by individual local distribution partners such as Italy, Spain and Portugal, will also be transferred from Q2-2019 onwards and will be exclusively covered by AMD going forward.

As the first Scandinavian market, AMD will also start commercializing the Unyvero Platform in Sweden. While focusing initially on these eleven markets, the parties are discussing potential future expansions to additional international territories.

By way of this pan-European distribution partnership, the Curetis Unyvero Platform and all CE -IVD marked Unyvero Application Cartridges for rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers will be exclusively marketed and sold by AMD through AMD’s various national country organizations.

AMD will dedicate its combined sales, customer service, marketing, scientific affairs and operations support team staff across these eleven markets for the commercialization of Curetis’ Unyvero product line.

The parties expect that AMD’s commercial organization and infrastructure will greatly facilitate the further market adoption of the Unyvero Platform across Europe. Curetis will support AMD through its highly experienced commercial partner support team with a core of experts including product managers, tactical marketing experts, clinical application specialists and customer service and sales support specialists.

All active commercial customer accounts as well as potential future customer accounts at various stages of evaluation of Unyvero in the partnered geographies will be transferred to AMD, effective immediately. AMD will manage the entire existing installed base of Unyvero Analyzers across the eleven markets and optimize the utilization of Application Cartridges on such installed base. Beyond the current installed base, AMD expects to drive new commercial account conversions and further Unyvero installations throughout these European markets.

“We are excited to partner with Curetis for the commercialization of the Unyvero Platform for rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers for life-threatening infectious diseases in hospitalized patients across many key European markets.

“We see this easy-to-use sample-to-answer platform as an important opportunity to improve our molecular diagnostic franchise and further strengthen the commitment of the Menarini Group in the infectious disease area and the fight against life-threatening bacterial diseases following recent significant deals in the anti-infectives portfolio,” said Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager of A. Menarini Diagnostics.

“Entering into this strategic commercial distribution partnership for our flagship Unyvero A50 Platform and all CE-marked cartridges forms a key element of our new corporate strategy that we have outlined in December 2018,” stated Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis N.V.

“With Menarini Diagnostics as our partner we will see more commercial resources being deployed behind Unyvero than would have been possible with Curetis´ own resources in many countries,” he added.

Curetis and Menarini Diagnostics aim to launch the collaboration at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), the key event for clinical microbiology in Europe, which will take place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from April 13-19, 2019.

Curetis will host a team of AMD representatives at the Curetis booth to jointly present the Unyvero Platform and its portfolio of application cartridges for severe infections in hospitalized patients to the visitors of the exhibition. Details of the launch event at ECCMID 2019 will be announced in due course ahead of the meeting.

The parties are also exploring several ways to further expand their collaboration in the future. To this end, they have entered a 90-day period of exclusive negotiations in the field of oncology in certain key territories (such as Europe, Middle East and Africa) for a license to Curetis’ Unyvero A30 RQ Platform, which is currently in development.

Source: Company Press Release