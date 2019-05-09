CryoConcepts, a market leader in the development and manufacture of cryosurgical products, announced that they have received FDA clearance on two new, patent pending, cryosurgical devices for the physician's office market.

CryoTouch is a portable cryosurgical device that delivers cryogen to lesion sites and can use either applicators or cones based on the physician’s preference. CryoLab® is a benchtop unit that delivers cryogen for medical practices that perform a high volume of cryosurgery. The new platforms have been cleared to treat up to 23 different indications.

“We are excited to get these clearances from the FDA,” said Sam Niedbala, PhD and CEO of CryoConcepts, LP. “CryoTouch and CryoLab® have been designed to address user needs in a product category that has not seen innovation in over two decades. Our new, patent pending, products will deliver greater efficacy and are much easier-to-use. These new products position CryoConcepts as the only company that is a one-stop source for cryosurgical products ranging from disposable devices to capital equipment,” he added.

The largest portion of the professional cryosurgical market consists of two basic product categories – 1. Liquid nitrogen-based delivery systems used mainly by dermatologists which require frequent refills due to evaporation and 2. Portable devices such as the Histofreezer® and Verrucae Freeze® that are disposable can-like devices used by Pediatricians and General Practitioners.

“Histofreezer® and Verrucae Freeze® established the disposable cryosurgical market in the early 90’s,” said Bill Hinchey, CMO of CryoConcepts. “Our new products are easy-to-use and deliver more effective treatments while being highly efficient,” he added.

The company plans aggressive introductions into a variety of professional medical markets during 2019. CryoConcepts currently markets other cryo devices under the CryOmega®, CryoClear, and CooLifting brand names.

Source: Company Press Release