Corindus Vascular Robotics announced today that Chesapeake Regional Healthcare in Chesapeake, Virginia, has equipped both of its catheterization labs at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center with CorPath GRX Vascular Robotic Systems.

This makes it the first hospital in the world to adopt vascular robotic systems in all vascular intervention treatment rooms.

The outfitted labs will allow physicians to leverage the latest robotic technology for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) and provide all patients requiring these procedures at Chesapeake Regional access to the latest technology in cardiovascular disease care.

“Through a full commitment to our technology, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has positioned itself as a premier vascular treatment facility in the U.S.,” said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. “Just a few months after their first CorPath GRX purchase, strong physician demand led to the purchase of a second system, offering all of their patients suffering from heart disease the option of robotic treatment. In addition, more physicians are opting to treat their patients at Chesapeake Regional to provide them with the benefits of robotics and the most advanced treatment options available. We want to congratulate Chesapeake Regional on this landmark achievement and for embracing robotic-assisted procedures to enhance patient care,” added Toland.

The multi-system installation addresses the needs and demands of the physicians, staff, and patients. The center is the first non-academic hospital in the state of Virginia to launch a vascular robotic program and perform a robotic-assisted PCI procedure using the CorPath GRX System, and is the first facility in the world with vascular robotic capabilities in all catheterization labs. Ronald McKechnie, MD, Medical Director of the Catheterization Lab at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, performed the organization’s first robotic-assisted PCI procedure on March 18, 2019.

“Since installing our first system, we have taken pride in providing our patients with access to the most advanced treatment options, while also providing our physicians and staff protection from the daily occupational hazards involved with vascular intervention,” said Dr. McKechnie. “Technological advances like these will not only improve outcomes for our patients, but also change the landscape for the future treatment of cardiovascular disease everywhere. Patients are seeking robotic technology for coronary care and we are thrilled to be a part of this movement.”

Source: Company Press Release