Cordis has launched its RADIAL 360 portfolio in the US, offering a complete range of products to facilitate the transradial approach (TRA) for interventional cardiology procedures.

The transradial approach uses the radial artery in the wrist to access the body’s arterial system, instead of using the femoral artery in the groin. This launch marks the beginning of a global radial product portfolio rollout to reach cardiovascular patients worldwide. The Cordis RADIAL 360 portfolio is composed of:

RAIN Sheath Transradial Thin-Walled Introducer

RAILWAY Sheathless Access System

RBL-TG and RBL-JK Universal Shapes for the INFINITI and SUPER TORQUE PLUS Diagnostic Catheters

ZEPHYR Vascular Compression Band

Compared to a femoral access approach, TRA in the wrist can offer fewer bleeding complications, faster post-procedure mobility, improved patient comfort, and faster patient discharge resulting in reduced in-hospital costs. TRA use in the U.S. is currently estimated to be approximately 30 percent of overall percutaneous coronary interventions and growing. In ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) patients alone, which represent the most severe type of heart attack, TRA use increased from 2 percent in 2009 to 23 percent in 2015. In Europe, Japan, China and Canada, TRA is currently used in the majority of cases.

“The transradial approach has been an important advancement in how we treat coronary artery disease because of both the patient benefits, and the advantages realized by the hospital in terms of procedure flow and economics,” said Kintur Sanghvi, MD, FACC, FSCAI, associate medical director of Interventional Cardiology at Deborah Heart & Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ and inventor of the RAILWAY System. “We look to the industry to help us advance the tools available for this technique, which Cordis has done with the introduction of the RADIAL 360 portfolio. In my experience with the RAILWAY System, I see the clear advantage of downsizing the radial access by up to 2 French, a benefit that I’m unable to achieve with anything else that’s currently on the market.”

In addition to the RAILWAY System, which received CE Mark in March 2017 and was FDA cleared in April 2018, the portfolio features the RAIN Sheath Transradial Introducer, which offers an ultra-low profile design, lubricious hydrophilic coating, and proprietary KINK RECOVERY TECHNOLOGY that enables the sheath to maintain lumen patency throughout the procedure, even after a kink occurs.

“It’s really exciting to have new and innovative tools to support complex radial revascularization procedures for our patients. These improvements in sheath and catheter technologies will enable us to increase radial adoption in the U.S. so that we can maximize PCI success while minimizing bleeding complications,” said Dr. Kevin Croce, MD, PhD, director of the Chronic Total Occlusion Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA.

In addition, the RBL-TG and RBL-JK Universal Shapes build on the strong legacy of Cordis catheter technology, and the ZEPHYR Band is designed to simplify how a physician closes the procedure.

“The RADIAL 360 portfolio is another important advancement in how Cordis is re-shaping the interventional cardiology landscape,” said Patrick Holt, president, Cordis. “Coupling the RADIAL 360 launch with our global portfolio of interventional cardiology products including guidewires, guiding and diagnostic catheters, balloons, stents and closure devices, further marks our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to patients worldwide who suffer from cardiovascular disease.”

Cordis will showcase the RADIAL 360 portfolio at SCAI 2019 in Las Vegas.

Source: Company Press Release