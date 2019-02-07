Consure Medical announced its Qora stool management kits have received an innovative technology contract from Vizient, the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country.

The contract was based on a recommendation of Qora Stool Management Kits by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils.

Qora Stool Managements Kits (SMK) represents the next generation of fecal management solutions. Qora SMK is the only device designed without an inflatable cuff. Unlike existing balloon catheters, Qora SMK utilizes a self-conforming fecal diverter that does not require inflation or digital insertion for deployment. The advanced technology of Qora SMK enables care providers to manage patients with liquid to semi-formed stool (Bristol Stool Scale 5-7) and the device can be placed in patients irrespective of their sphincter tone, thereby providing three times more patient eligibility.

Comprehensive in-vitro evaluation suggested that when compared to balloon catheters, Qora SMK exhibits 34-74% lower radial pressure on the rectal mucosa avoiding the risk of necrosis.

Qora SMK is designed with specially engineered biocompatible polymers along the entire length of the device to ensure odor-free fecal diversion. The integrated stool sample port is extremely useful in managing patients with C.Difficile infections and the product is designed to enhance patient comfort and dignity across the continuum of care.

“While many products are marketed as ‘innovative’, our member hospitals are interested in those that demonstrate an ability to enhance clinical care or patient safety, and those that improve an organization’s care delivery and business model,” Debbie Archer, director of procurement and leader of the Vizient Innovative Technology program for suppliers. “After a thorough review, Vizient’s member council recommended the Qora Stool Managements Kits for an innovative technology contract.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Consure Medical is a medical device company that collaborates with nurses to develop novel critical care solutions to help patients and their care providers across the continuum of care. Our flagship technology, is meticulously designed to improve clinical outcomes associated with fecal management in bedridden patients, and to provide a better alternative to traditional methods.

Qora SMK is proven to be a safe and effective fecal management solution via multiple pilot studies, rigorous clinical trials and comprehensive in-vitro comparative studies. The product’s clinical trials were designed to examine the condition of the mucosa before and after implant, and the company’s in-vivo and vitro data has been published in multiple high impact peer reviewed journals.

