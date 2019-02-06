Confluent Medical has launched the High-Performance Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence in response to increasing market demand for High-Performance Nitinol Tubing in challenging applications such as Transcatheter Heart Valves, Neurovascular, Electrophysiology, and Interventional Pulmonary.

Confluent Medical is able to support the Nitinol component manufacturers that require the highest performance in Nitinol durability, fatigue-resistance, surface finish and tight tolerances.

The High-Performance Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence has world-class internal capabilities that include:

High purity ELI Nitinol material. Custom-melted Nitinol material with exceptionally high purity that provides superior cyclical fatigue durability.

Wide range of Nitinol tubing sizes and tolerances. Nitinol tubing in diameters that exceed 10mm, which is often utilized in complex Transcatheter Mitral or Aortic Valve components.

Precise Nitinol tubing processes, including gun-drilling, centerless grinding, and machining. With the recent acquisition of Tube Hollows International, Confluent Medical has the most comprehensive, best-in-class offering for Nitinol tubing processing.

Superior surface finish. An optimal surface on the OD and ID that allows for ideal component manufacturing.

The acquisition of Tube Hollows International has been a key piece in the development of the High-Performance Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence. THI is the leader in precision gun-drilling of Nitinol tube hollows. Additionally, THI brings world-class capabilities in centerless grinding and precision machining.

Confluent Medical’s High-Performance Nitinol Tubing Center of Excellence is ideally set up to support medical device companies that require world-class Nitinol tubing for their designs for long-term implantable applications within the heart and other critical structures.

