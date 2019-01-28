Companion Medical, a leader in the development of advanced technology to improve diabetes care, has launched the Android version of its InPen App, clearing the way for release of the first smart pen system to the remainder of smartphone users.

The InPen system has been commercially available for iOS users since December 2017 and is the only FDA-cleared, smart insulin pen paired with an integrated diabetes management app.

“We are excited to make the InPen system available for Android devices so that we can bring the latest in connected diabetes technology to users,” said Companion’s Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint.

“Our mission is to empower people living with diabetes and their healthcare providers with easy-to-use connected solutions that improve outcomes at a lower cost. With diabetes, it is about taking the right amount of insulin at the right time. InPen’s dose calculator, insulin-on-board tracking, and dose reminders do all the tracking, monitoring, and complex calculations for users, while also providing healthcare professionals with the data they need.”

The release of the Android App brings InPen to a new group of people living with diabetes to help them to manage their insulin doses and provide their Healthcare Team with valuable data.

The Insights by InPen report displays aggregated glucose, insulin, and meal data with detailed daily views, which enables providers to monitor glucose control and adherence patterns, identify the cause and effect of key decisions, and make targeted improvements to therapy. These features can help patients make better decisions about how and when to treat their diabetes, help to reduce some of the challenges with glucose management, and reduce the burden of living with diabetes.

“Companion Medical has also expanded our current administrative and manufacturing space allowing us to meet the accelerating demand for iOS users while satisfying the increasing needs of our Android users. This expansion not only helps us with the significant growth we have already seen with the launch of InPen, but also enables us to solidify our infrastructure for the future,” said Saint.

InPen is available in the U.S. by prescription only. The App is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Source: Company Press Release