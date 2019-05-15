ChemImage is a Pittsburgh-based molecular chemical imaging company working to solve important, unmet needs in the healthcare market.

In an effort to bring advanced visualization to surgery, ChemImage is developing EndoVere, a breakthrough intraoperative endoscope technology for detection of tumor lesions and margins, key anatomic structures and tissue perfusion during common surgical procedures. Once approved, the new technology will provide a breakthrough in enhancing surgical visualization to help ensure enhanced precision and accuracy in surgical procedures globally.

Recently, ChemImage Clinical Researcher, Arash Samiei, MD presented a paper entitled, “Molecular Chemical Imaging Endoscope, an Innovative Imaging Modality for Enhancing the Surgeon’s View During Laparoscopic Procedures” at the 2019 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Conference. Dr. Samiei discussed how EndoVere technology can help create “night vision type capabilities for surgeons,” enhancing their view of the surgical field and patient anatomy. The patented endoscope technology in development leverages molecular spectroscopy, digital imaging, machine learning, and computer vision to achieve real-time detections of biological materials.

Source: Company Press Release