Centinel Spine has completed initial cases with its newest implant system in the FLX platform of 3D-printed all-titanium interbody devices - STALIF L FLX Lateral Lumbar Integrated Interbody system.

The STALIF L FLX Lateral Lumbar Integrated Interbody System represents the fourth system of 3D-Printed All-Titanium devices to be launched by Centinel Spine within the last 6 months, in addition to the STALIF C FLX Cervical Integrated Interbody, ACTILIF C FLX Cervical Interbody, and STALIF M FLX Lumbar Integrated Interbody devices.

FLX devices feature a combination of solid and porous radiolucent sections designed to reduce mechanical stiffness and improve visibility, as compared to solid titanium implants. The devices also feature a proprietary FUSE-THRU trabecular scaffold, designed to allow for bony in-growth and on-growth throughout the implant.

“I have used numerous lateral systems – STALIF L is my number-one choice. The implants have a great fit and finish once placed, and the instrumentation is streamlined for ease-of-use,” commented Dr. Christopher Cenac, Jr. of Gulf Coast Orthopedics, in Southeast Louisiana. “The new STALIF L FLX is the next step in strength and osteointegration. It continues Centinel Spine’s march towards cutting edge innovation in the integrated interbody cage market.”

The STALIF L FLX device offers a unique advantage over other lateral implant systems, as it features No Profile integrated compressive lag screws, and is indicated for use at one or two contiguous levels with both autograft and/or allogenic bone graft.

“The availability of 3D-printed titanium lateral implants with zero profile fixation is exciting,” says Dr. Mudit Sharma of Virginia Spine Specialists, “especially as more surgeons migrate towards titanium for decreasing instances of pseudarthrosis.”

“The initial implantations of STALIF L FLX devices represent another major milestone in the evolution of our interbody technologies and advanced material platforms,” says Centinel Spine Chairman & CEO, John Viscogliosi. “Our FLX products merge the proven benefits of the STALIF design with a truly novel, all-titanium lattice technology, and the availability of multiple material options in our lateral portfolio further advances our mission of becoming the global leader addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth and depth of technology platforms.”

Centinel Spine, the pioneer of the No Profile, Integrated Interbody devices has more than 30 years of global clinical history and success behind these devices for the treatment of degenerative disc disease.

Source: Company Press Release