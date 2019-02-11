CeloNova, a global medical device company that offers a family of innovative products based upon its proprietary Polyzene-F nanocoating technology, has signed a three-year group purchasing agreement with HealthTrust for its novel COBRA PzF NanoCoated coronary stent (NCS) system.

The agreement (contract number: 39949), which became effective on February 1, 2019, provides HealthTrust’s more than 1,500 member hospitals and health systems with access to the world’s first non drug-eluting, nanocoated coronary stent designed to help physicians safely and effectively treat patients who may benefit from short, one-month minimum dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT).

DAPT has been shown to increase bleeding and mortality risks, which is of greater concern for non-compliant patients or those who are at increased risk of bleeding.2

“We are very pleased to be partnering with HealthTrust to offer a personalized DAPT treatment option to its members,” stated Jason Cone, CEO of CeloNova. “COBRA PzF NCS is a new category of coronary stent, unlike any other on the market, that offers a safe and effective clinical solution to physicians treating complex patients requiring short DAPT.”

COBRA PzF NCS is nanocoated with Polyzene-F (PzF), a revolutionary surface coating that acts as a barrier between the device, intimal surface and circulating elements in the blood.

Through a process called passivation, albumin preferentially binds to PzF, preventing fibrinogen deposition and subsequent platelet adhesion and activation, resulting in thromboresistance, anti-inflammatory properties and rapid healing.+3-6

Today, CeloNova is seeking to further close the treatment gap with the world’s first and only randomized, global 14-day DAPT study.

The COBRA REDUCE trial is designed to assess clinical outcomes with COBRA PzF NCS with 14-day DAPT as compared to FDA-approved drug-eluting stent with 3 or 6 months DAPT.

Source: Company Press Release