Carolina Partners, one of the most prominent mental and behavioral practices in the country, announced plans to offer patients access to BrainsWay's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

It will be one of the first practices in the area to provide Deep TMS for OCD, following its success in using Deep TMS to treat patients with depression. Carolina Partners currently utilizes Deep TMS for its patients throughout the Triangle region and will be expanding the program in the months to come.

“With the rise of public awareness around behavioral disorders and treatments, our patients are looking for new and innovative ways to manage symptoms and get back to their lives,” said Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD, PhD, TMS Medical Director at Carolina Partners. “Carolina Partners is thrilled to be an early adopter of BrainsWay’s new OCD device in North Carolina, and we are looking forward to helping our patients achieve positive outcomes with the treatment.

“We have already implemented BrainsWay’s depression helmet with high levels of success, and we expect to experience similar results with the OCD treatment.” Jeff Williams, CEO at Carolina Partners stated that “We are committed to bringing new care options to our patients who suffer from OCD and we are thrilled to be an early adopter of BrainsWay’s new OCD device. We are looking forward to helping our patients overcome this often debilitating disease.”

Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to specific deep structures of the brain that impact OCD at a frequency similar to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The treatment is non-invasive with no systemic side effects and requires no hospitalization or anesthesia, allowing patients to return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session.

BrainsWay received FDA clearance for Deep TMS targeting OCD and is the first non-invasive medical device approved to treat OCD.

Carolina Partners is one of the largest privately owned behavioral and mental health practices in the country, with offices throughout the state of North Carolina.

This multifaceted practice provides numerous treatment options for its patients including pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, and TMS, as well as the latest technologies to help more objectively assess neuropsychiatric disorders using technologies such as quantitative EEG and pharmacogenetic testing.

Source: Company Press Release