Care New England Health System installed a CARESTREAM DRX-Ascend System , three CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray Systems and six CARESTREAM DRX-1 Systems to upgrade existing room and mobile imaging systems to digital radiography (DR).

The imaging systems were provided through Radiology Services Inc., a Carestream dealer, and are deployed at Butler Hospital, Kent Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital.

“We standardized on Carestream digital radiography imaging systems because they offer excellent image quality and advanced image enhancement software that delivers the fine diagnostic detail required by our orthopaedic, pediatric, trauma and other specialists,” said Stephen Hopkins, Director of Diagnostic Imaging for Kent Hospital. “Our healthcare system converted to digital radiography to enhance image quality, boost staff productivity and deliver rapid access to images for physicians.”

The health system deployed Carestream’s optional long-length imaging software that automatically captures, aligns and stitches together up to three images. Care New England hospitals also use Carestream’s SmartGrid software and CARESTREAM DRX Plus 3543 and CARESTREAM DRX 2530C cesium iodide detectors to deliver excellent image quality at a lower dose.

At Kent Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital existing portable systems were upgraded to DR and three Carestream DRX-Revolution mobile systems also perform exams for inpatients and critical care patients.

“Our portable systems are equipped with optional Carestream software that can enhance imaging of PICC lines and detection of pneumothorax,” said Gina Demou, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital.

“Carestream’s SmartGrid software delivers excellent image quality and high resolution without the need to use an anti-scatter grid. This has significantly enhanced patient comfort.”

Ms. Demou added that Carestream detectors are well built and have survived drops, been recalibrated and tested, and then returned to service.

Source: Company Press Release