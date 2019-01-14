Cantel Medical has acquired Vista Research Group, a company that provides a complete line of water treatment, purification and management solutions for the dental industry.

The total purchase price was approximately $10.5 million in cash consideration, consisting of $7 million in an upfront payment and $3.5 million in an earnout payment based on the achievement of certain performance-based targets over a two-year period. Total sales of Vista Research Group in 2018 were approximately $2.0 million.

Vista Research Group has an innovative portfolio of solutions for filtration, purification, treatment and management of dental water to reduce the risk of infections, improve patient care, enhance practice workflow, and protect dental equipment.

“We’re excited that Vista Research Group is now part of Cantel. The integration of their water treatment technologies into our existing portfolio allows us to offer our customers more comprehensive infection prevention solutions that provide clean water across all touchpoints in the dental clinic,” stated Jorgen Hansen, President and CEO. “This acquisition also reinforces our position as the market leader in dental water compliance.”

“The addition of Vista Research Group’s solutions will broaden our dental water purification portfolio and advance the development of our product line. In addition to our DentaPure™ Cartridge, it also will enable us to provide a full suite of end-to-end dental water compliance solutions to dental practices,” said Gary Steinberg, President of Cantel’s Dental division.

“In our ongoing commitment to infection prevention and compliance, we look forward to driving the awareness of and access to the VistaPure™, VistaCool™, and VistaClear™ products so more dental practices can benefit from improved efficiency, simplified workflows, and better protection for both patients and staff.”

Source: Company Press Release