Canon Medical Systems is rolling out new enhancements to its Celesteion PET/CT system to give customers the latest tools to improve workflow and image quality

The new software, which is available for new and existing Celesteion PET/CT systems, includes a wide range of new acquisition and reconstruction techniques, including:

New Acquisition Techniques:

Variable Bed Time (vBT): Enables clinicians to adjust scan times and acquisition mode per bed position for optimal results, including faster exams

PET Respiratory Gating: Incorporates Respiratory Gating into whole body PET scans to help avoid extra scans, reduce dose while improving patient experience and workflow efficiency

PET ECG Gated Scanning: Offers clinicians the ability to perform PET ECG phase image reconstruction scans

New Reconstruction Techniques:

Clear Adaptive Low-noise Method (CaLM) +PSF: Delivers improved PET image quality by filtering out noise while maintaining contrast – offering greater clarity while preserving detail in the image as compared to Local Means Filtering

Single Energy Metal Artifact Reduction (SEMAR): Utilizes a reconstruction technique to reduce metallic artifact, improving visualization of implants, and supporting bone and the adjacent soft tissues for a clearer and more confident diagnosis

“Canon Medical Systems is always looking for new ways to help our customers improve workflow, without sacrificing patient satisfaction,” said Dominic Smith, senior director, CT, PET/CT, and MR Business Units. “We’ve received positive customer feedback from the Celesteion PET/CT System and the new software enhancements are our way of delivering fresh, innovative solutions to help our customers further improve workflow and image quality on a system that is known for delivering a more comfortable patient experience.”

Canon Medical Systems’ Celesteion PET/CT system has the industry’s largest bore (90 cm CT and 88 cm PET), an expansive field-of-view and time-of-flight imaging. The versatile system combines high-performance PET and CT for all radiation and oncology imaging needs, including tumor detection, treatment evaluation and CT simulation. Helping to ensure patient safety is not a choice, Celesteion comes standard with Canon Medical Systems’ advanced CT dose reduction technology, AIDR 3D.

Source: Company Press Release