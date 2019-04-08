Canon Medical Systems USA has launched a new line of ultrasound systems, Aplio a-series, for multiple clinical uses.

Aplio a-series, which includes a550 and a450, has been developed for use in various clinical areas ranging from cardiology to women’s health for routine day-to-day excellence.

The new ultrasound systems are claimed to provide enhanced image quality that seamlessly incorporates into workflow to meet daily imaging requirements, including high-resolution 2D imaging and volumetric ultrasound.

Aplio a-series uses Canon Medical’s Healthy Sonographer Program to deploy advanced controls for easy operation and stress-free ergonomic for various patient exams.

The series also uses a range of qualitative and quantitative tools, including iSense technology, for easy operation, more objective and reproducible results.

The new platform is also integrated with an advanced application such as iSMI and Differential Tissue Harmonics to meet a range of clinical requirements.

Aplio a-series is part of the firm’s suite of Collaborative Imaging tools, which help fuse multiple diagnostic imaging modalities with major clinical applications to deliver enhanced patient information to clinicians at the point of care.

The company is exhibiting the new Aplio a-series ultrasound systems at this year’s American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) 2019 annual meeting in Orlando, which is being held from 6 to 10 April.

Canon Medical Systems USA ultrasound business unit managing director Dan Skyba said: “Health care providers have been lacking access to an ultrasound solution that delivers premium features at an affordable price point.

“The Aplio a-series was designed to meet this growing need in the marketplace by delivering health care providers a wide range of applications for everyday use at an attainable price. It’s the best of both worlds – an economical solution with premium features.”

Based in Tustin of California, Canon Medical Systems USA markets, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems such as CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation, a parent firm of Canon Medical Systems USA, is involved in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic imaging systems, including clinical laboratory systems.

The company provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services to the customers in around 140 countries across the globe.