Canon Medical Systems has introduced Alphenix platform, a next-generation of interventional systems for clinicians to deliver images with clarity and precision.

The Alphenix platform integrates all-new features that help clinicians to provide quality images without compromising workflow and while prioritizing low dose.

The company has also unveiled new Alphenix Hi-Def detector (high-definition flat panel detector, which can be used on all new Alphenix Biplane and Alphenix Core + systems.

With 76μ resolution, the new Alphenix detector will provide clinicians with finer details during complex interventional procedures such as stent positioning and stent apposition, wire and catheter navigation through the stent struts and observation of coil deployment.

The Alphenix platform other new features include next generation Illuvis technology that can reduce image noise with less lag time and offer clearer images at steep angles.

Real-time auto-pixel shift will automatically correct misalignment misalignment between the contrast image and mask image during digital subtraction angiography and 2D roadmapping utilization.

Canon Medical Systems USA vascular business unit director Casey Waldo said: “Canon Medical is redefining what is possible in intervention with the launch of the Alphenix family.

“With the highest level of resolution available in the angiography market, our customers now have the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures with clear images to see fine details, enabling them to prioritize clinical decisions and patient outcomes.”

Canon Medical has also launched Vantage Orian 1.5T MRI system, which is added with new technology to enhance productivity, patient comfort and deliver diagnostic clinical confidence.

The Vantage Orian 1.5T MRI system features new detachable and dockable table option, Saturn technology for high performance imaging capability, Adaptive noise cancellation RF Rx technology that reduces noise at the source and re-designed digital gantry interface that shows significant patient-related and coil information.

In addition, the Vantage Orian is added with suite of software enhancements to reduce scan time and increase productivity.

The company is showcasing Alphenix and Alphenix Hi-Def Detector technology and Vantage Orian 1.5T MRI system at this year’s Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, which will be held from 25 to 30 November.