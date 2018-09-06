Global aesthetic device firm Syneron Candela has acquired Danish medical device company Ellipse for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1997, Ellipse is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of intense pulsed light (IPL) and laser-based platforms for various medical and aesthetic skin treatments.

The company’s laser and IPL based systems serve as dermatologic treatments for a wide variety of medical and aesthetic conditions.

Its products are used for skin rejuvenation, as well as treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, skin resurfacing and hair removal.

At present, Ellipse markets its products in around 50 countries across the globe.

Syneron Candela CEO Geoffrey Crouse said: “The acquisition of Ellipse allows Syneron Candela to strengthen its footprint in the multi-application space and provide our customers a comprehensive portfolio.

“Syneron Candela’s best-in-class laser and energy-based technologies are now coupled with a trusted IPL technology that is well respected by physicians.”

Ellipse provides Nordlys multi-application, multi-technology IPL and Nd:YAG platform for vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hair removal.

The platform also provides fractionated 1550nm handpiece for skin resurfacing. It also produces an IPL-only system for skin rejuvenation facial veins and hair removal, and fractional non-ablative laser system for skin resurfacing.

The firm’s selective waveband technology (SWT) uses dual filtering on all IPL handpieces to provide effective wavelengths and selectively deliver precise energy to the targeted area by using sub-millisecond pulses.

Ellipse CEO Jacob Kildegaard Larsen said: “We are excited to join forces with Syneron Candela and market our strong technology platforms via Syneron Candela’s expansive global footprint, along with its commitment to clinical excellence, quality and innovation.”

Syneron’s technology will help physicians to offer advanced solutions for a range of medical-aesthetic applications such as hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women’s health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments.

The company’s product portfolio includes Vbeam, PicoWay, Profound, CO 2 RE, CO 2 RE Intima, elōs Plus, UltraShape and VelaShape.

Syneron, which was acquired by Apax Partners in 2017, markets its products in 86 countries across the globe.