Bruker has agreed to purchase a majority stake in Germany-based infectious disease-focused molecular diagnostics (MDx) firm Hain Lifescience for an undisclosed sum.

Under the deal, Bruker expects to purchase 80% stake in Hain Lifescience, with an option to acquire the remaining 20% interest that can be exercised after 2021.

Based in Nehren, Hain Lifescience offers a range of MDx solutions for the detection of microbial and viral pathogens, as well as for antibiotic resistance testing and human genetic diseases.

Bruker president and CEO Frank Laukien said: Hain is a great fit for Bruker’s Microbiology & Diagnostics business, which is one of the key drivers for our Project Accelerate. With this planned acquisition, we expect to broaden our footprint in molecular diagnostics, particularly in microbiology and virology testing solutions.”

With subsidiaries in several European and African countries, the company is specialized in providing sample preparation and diagnostic measurement instrumentation, software, consumables and assays to detect dangerous pathogens or hereditary diseases.

Hain provides MDx solutions for small or medium-sized laboratories, as well as high-throughput solutions for central or reference laboratories.

The company’s product portfolio includes consumables and instruments for DNA sample preparation, GenoType assay portfolio for tuberculosis detection, sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing and HIV viral load testing products.

Hain also supplies other infectious disease and human genetic disease MDx test products, and is more focused on the field of MDx testing of tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections.

The acquired business will enable Bruker to expand its operations in the infectious disease and molecular diagnostics markets.

Hain’s FluoroType MTBDR 2.0 is a liquid array assay developed for detecting the M. tuberculosis complex, including its drug resistances against rifampicin and isoniazid. It is expected to receive CE-IVD labeling by the end of this year.

Subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals, the majority acquisition is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year.

Hain Lifescience co-founders of Hain Lifescience David Hain and Tobias Hain said: “Bruker provides us with the required instrumentation experience and critical scale for the go-to-market approach for our molecular diagnostic solutions.”