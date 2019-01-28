Bruder Healthcare has announced the immediate availability of Eyeleve, the first and only compress clinically proven to increase comfortable contact lens wear time by up to three hours daily.

“End-of-day discomfort is considered the primary reason for contact lens dropout and continues to cost the optical industry hundreds of millions of dollars per year,” says Stan Joseph, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“Proactively offering solutions like Eyeleve by Bruder can be an effective way to extend time to dropout and enhance overall patient satisfaction.”

The Eyeleve Contact Lens Compress delivers consistent, therapeutic moist heat that alleviates symptoms of meibomian gland dysfunction and contact lens-related dry eye. By stimulating glands and increasing oil production, Eyeleve helps stabilize the ocular surface to reduce dryness and extend comfortable wear time of contacts.

A clinical study at the School of Optometry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham found that subjects using Bruder masks with MediBeads® technology had significantly improved meibomian gland scores, and experienced steeper declines in their overall Eye Discomfort Assessment scores. They ultimately increased comfortable wear time of their contact lenses by up to three hours by using the compress.

Contact-lens wearers have three times the usual levels of certain bacteria than the eyes of non-wearers. For this reason, the Eyeleve Contact Lens Compress utilizes silver ion MediBeads® and an anti-microbial EyeOnic™ fabric. EyeOnic™ material has anti-microbial threads woven into the fabric of the compress, reducing the risk of infections. Together these features help address eyelid hygiene and reduce the risk of corneal infection in contact lens wearers. Finally, Eyeleve features a patent-pending ergonomic pod design and a contoured comfort stitch to alleviate pressure off the eyes.

For new contact lens wearers and for those who may already be experiencing discomfort, Eyeleve is a welcome addition to the Bruder family of ophthalmic products.

Source: Company Press Release