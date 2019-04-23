Software-driven medical technology Brainlab has unveiled ExacTrac Dynamic universal concept for radiotherapy patient positioning and monitoring.

ExacTrac Dynamic is the next generation of ExacTrac X-Ray, which is a clinically-proven positioning and monitoring solution for radiotherapy treatments.

ExacTrac Dynamic can be incorporated with a range of high-end linear accelerators, as well as provides high precision tracking and verification while addressing the challenges associated with treating moving targets, enabling to deliver effective and high doses in precision radiotherapy.

Brainlab has worked with major leading experts in radiation oncology for the development of ExacTrac Dynamic, which provides a new dimension in patient positioning and monitoring.

New high-speed surface tracking integrates 300,000 3D surface points to externally monitor patient position and find movement during treatment.

Each of the surface points captured by the ExacTrac Dynamic structured light system should be matched with a heat signal generated by a thermal camera for the creation of another dimension to track the patient’s position consistently.

The integrated X-Ray monitoring, along with ExacTrac Dynamic, will verify the patient’s position internally with real-time imaging at any treatment position.

The system helps in monitoring clinical indications that are complicated by internal motion with additional workflows, including deep inspiration breath hold and internal anatomy verification.

Customers can also access benefits offered by ExacTrac X-Ray with the new system, including non-coplanar capabilities and submillimetric precision.

ExacTrac Dynamic is said to simplify frameless fixation with three moldable thermoplastic mask options.

Deep integration with linear accelerators from both Elekta and Varian Medical Systems enable positioning and monitoring workflows to function seamlessly, including automatic patient loading, gantry triggered imaging and automated beam-hold.

ExacTrac Dynamic is presently under development, and not yet secured approval from the FDA for commercial applications.

Brainlab president and CEO Stefan Vilsmeier said: “We’ve taken a quantum leap forward with ExacTrac Dynamic, delivering a solution that addresses a full range of patient positioning and monitoring beyond what is achievable with linear accelerators alone.

“This positioning technology will be an influential force in moving precision radiotherapy forward, with a well-engineered, user-centric workflow and GUI design.”