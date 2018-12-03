Brain Scientific has introduced NeuroCap and NeuroEEG portable, clinical-grade and FDA-cleared diagnostic devices to epilepsy specialists.

The devices are held by MemoryMD, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

Brain Scientific unveiled the NeuroCap and NeuroEEG diagnostic devices alongside its selling partner MVAP Medical Supplies at the 2018 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans from November 30 – December 4, 2018..

MVAP is an industry leading supplier selling sleep, electroencephalograms (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) products to over 18,000 healthcare organizations and providers across the United States.

EEG devices are used in acute care clinics and emergency departments to record electrical activity. However, a shortage of technicians skilled in their use and the complexity of the equipment, have significantly limited the use of EEGs in the US healthcare system.

This has lead to re-admission problems which add an estimated approximately $17.4 billion in annual spending by Medicare.

The company believes that NeuroCap and NeuroEEG satisfy an unmet need in the current EEG standard. The two complementary diagnostic devices are designed to be portable, convenient and administered by any healthcare worker, rather than specialized neurological technicians.

Clinics using NeuroCap and NeuroEEG have shortened the administration time of EEG testing by nearly half, and cut costs compared to traditional EEG systems.

Brain Scientific marketing director Irina Nazarova said: “We are thrilled to be unveiling our FDA-cleared NeuroCap and NeuroEEG at the largest gathering on epilepsy in the world.

“The AES will be attended by professionals in academia, clinical practice and industry, all of whom will be introduced to our smart devices expected to make teleneurology easily available to patients.”

