Medical technology firm Boston Scientific has introduced LithoVue Empower retrieval deployment device, which will help improve ureteroscopic stone treatment.

The new LithoVue retrieval deployment device can be used with LithoVue single-use digital flexible ureteroscope and compatible nitinol retrieval basket to allow urologists to operate ureteroscope and basket simultaneously when retrieving kidney stones through flexible ureteroscopy (URS).

The use of single-person procedure instead of two-person stone basketing procedure will help surgeon decrease the risk of miscommunication during stone basketing without wasting time.

Data presented in a poster, by James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute and Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions fellow, demonstrated that the LithoVue Empower device allowed single surgeon to carry flexible ureteroscopy with stone manipulation and retrieval through using less muscular workload than single-surgeon ureteroscopy and similar workload to two-surgeon ureteroscopy.

In addition, task completion time was improved with LithoVue Empower device compared to the single-surgeon model and similar to the two-surgeon model.

James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute stone disease director and data presenting author Brian Matlaga said: “The LithoVue Empower Device is a unique tool that can improve ureteroscopic stone treatment as it puts the process of stone manipulation entirely into the hands of the surgeon.”

Via ethnography observational research method, the company deployed research teams into operating rooms (ORs) across the world to assess how flexible ureteroscopy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) procedures are being carried out and how they can be improved.

According to Boston Scientific, the research demonstrated that retrieving kidney stones is one of the most time-consuming steps during ureteroscopy procedures.

The LithoVue empower device is available to the customers across the US and Europe.

Boston Scientific MedSurg president and executive vice president David Pierce said: “The LithoVue Empower Device was developed in direct response to a need to improve procedural bottlenecks during kidney stone removal procedures.

“We are committed to identifying and addressing unmet needs to enable healthcare providers to advance patient outcomes, reduce procedural costs, enhance quality of care and evolve the treatment of urologic and pelvic conditions.”