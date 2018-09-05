Body Vision Medical, a medical device company specializing in lung cancer diagnostics through augmented real-time intra-body navigation and imaging, has announced $8.5m in funding.

The proceeds will be used to accelerate the commercialization efforts of its FDA approved LungVision system in the US and to extend its product line.

Body Vision Medical founder and CEO Dorian Averbuch said: “The LungVision system introduces a novel real-time imaging tool to the bronchoscopy suite.

“Today, in order to diagnose small peripheral lesions, the pulmonologist has to use several different imaging modalities such as computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound (US) and fluoroscopy.

Each of these modalities has advantages and disadvantages; however, even a combination of all of the above was unable to improve significantly a poor diagnostic yield of small peripheral lung lesions. For the first time, our fusion imaging platform enables the pulmonologist to use all the existing imaging modalities together, in real time, without changing or affecting the procedural flow.

“The LungVision system, together with our unique delivery device, enables the physician to plan the procedure, navigate to challenging locations and localize the lesion during biopsy. This complete solution will facilitate early stage diagnosis of lung cancer and, in addition, will pave the way for minimally invasive transcatheter therapeutics.”

Body Vision Medical board chairman and Zohar Gilon said: It’s been an immaculate journey to observe and support the company from the concept phase to where it is today, having two systems cleared by the FDA and solid clinical data from 400 patients in leading centers in the U.S.”

Mr. Gilon continued, “From the very start we believed that the company was tackling substantial unmet needs utilizing a very novel and very promising approach. Dorian and his world-class team will save a great number of lives, and almost as important, decrease and shorten many families’ pain and suffering. I was privileged to lead the financing of Body Vision from inception, and I was honored by about 20 of Israel’s leading tech entrepreneurs and investors who joined me.”

Body Vision Medical is a software and medical device company specializing in augmented real-time fusion imaging, artificial intelligence and intra-body navigation. The company was founded in 2014 to address the contemporary unfulfilled clinical need of early lung cancer diagnostics and treatment.

