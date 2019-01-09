BioWave has launched BioWaveGO a new FDA cleared, over the counter (OTC) version of its popular, non-opioid, patented, pain relief technology.

BioWave products are Professional Athlete proven and US Military trusted and is currently used by most NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB teams, 160+ college programs, over 80 VA hospitals, as well as by pain doctors nationally.

The development of the new BioWaveGO OTC product is the natural evolution of a patented neurostimulator pain relief technology that BioWave has perfected over more than ten years. BioWaveGO is available in a wearable, non-prescription strength to help anyone in acute or chronic pain lead a fuller and active pain-free life. BioWave technology is different than old-fashioned TENS and has been proven effective, significantly reducing pain from just one 30-minute treatment and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

BioWave president and founder Brad Siff said: “It has been my dream to bring the life-changing BioWave technology to the public in a non-prescription version that can help anyone easily and inexpensively significantly reduce the often-daily torment of acute or chronic pain.

“BioWave is a life-changing non-opioid, non-addictive, effective smarter pain blocking technology.”

BioWave’s FDA-cleared, high-frequency neurostimulation technology, described in more detail on its website, delivers soothing therapeutic signals through the skin into deep tissue, blocking pain signals at the source.

BioWave CEO Rob Wolter said: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch BioWaveGO as we further scale our business and bring real, non-opioid relief to the millions of Americans that live with daily pain.

“Feeling is believing, whether for veterans, active military, professional athletes, injured workers, or people from all walks of life that just want to be able to get around in their daily life, be active, and live pain-free.”

Source: Company Press Release