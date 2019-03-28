Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, is launching OSTEOAMP SELECT fibers, an innovative addition to its allograft line of OSTEOAMP bone graft substitutes for spine, foot & ankle, orthopaedic, and trauma surgeons.

OSTEOAMP SELECT Fibers are uniquely processed to retain essential growth factors supporting bone formation1 and the nanotextured fibers provide a conduit for cell migration.

OSTEOAMP SELECT Fibers also advance the handling properties of allograft bone graft substitutes by providing versatile handling for users. The interlocking fibers have high fluid retention and the ability to expand, while maintaining integrity and position.2 These handling properties allow it to be easily molded and packed into place to conform to irregular bone voids.

“OSTEOAMP SELECT Fibers have already been successfully utilized in multiple procedure types in both spine and foot and ankle specialties. Its absorption profile and ability to expand provide surgeons with clinical flexibility as the interlocking fibers can be easily molded and packed to conform to any bone void,” said Tony Bihl, CEO, Bioventus.

“This new allograft solution joins our original OSTEOAMP offerings in putty, sponge and granule formats, giving surgeons more options for bone healing and remodeling while delivering positive patient outcomes.”

OSTEOAMP SELECT Fibers comes in five sizes from 1 to 15 cc and is available now from distributors nationwide. To learn more, visit https://www.BioventusSurgical.com/OSTEOAMPSELECT

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives.

The orthobiologic products from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release