Bioventus is launching DUROLANE, its single-injection joint-fluid osteoarthritis (OA) treatment, in Malaysia and has selected Athrotech as its exclusive distribution partner for the market.

OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues. It’s estimated that up to 20% of the adult population of Malaysia suffers from osteoarthritis and the most common form of OA in the country is knee OA. Hyaluronic acid (HA)-based products like DUROLANE, help manage pain in the knees and hips of patients with OA.

“Athrotech is a great fit for Bioventus as we continue to grow in Asia and expand our reach with HA products like DUROLANE,” said Tony Bihl, CEO of Bioventus. “Malaysia is the fourth market in Asia where Bioventus has introduced DUROLANE, providing even more patients and physicians access to a proven pain reliever for knee OA.”

“We’re passionate about technologies that minimize risk, time, are helpful to patients and have uncompromising quality,” said Jeff Luah, Director, Athrotech. “DUROLANE is safe, patient injections can be done very quickly and it is a single injection product designed to provide powerful and long-lasting knee pain relief.”

“Athrotech has experience in the orthopedic field associated with OA as a disease state and we are pleased to offer them the exclusive distribution rights to DUROLANE,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “The market has a favorable mix of private, payer and self-pay patients and we expect to grow our business together for many years to come.”

DUROLANE is based on a natural, safe and proven technology process called NASHA®. This process yields stabilized (HA) which is a naturally occurring molecule that provides the lubrication and cushioning in a normal joint.

It has been proven to provide greater reduction in OA knee pain versus Synvisc-One®2 and longer lasting pain relief versus a steroid injection3. DUROLANE is also safe for repeated courses of therapy. Repeated use of DUROLANE does not increase the incidence of adverse events.

Source: Company Press Release