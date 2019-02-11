Biomodex, a France-based medical technology company that 3D-prints tissue-like anatomical twins from medical images, has opened its new US corporate headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The new headquarters includes corporate offices and a 3D-printing laboratory, will allow Biomodex to launch its expansion in the US.

Biomodex CEO and co-founder Thomas Marchand said: “We’re thrilled to find a home in the Boston-area among some of the world’s most innovative medical technology companies. Opening an operation in Massachusetts lays the groundwork for our continued growth and success by providing access to talent and ideas, and allows us to speed turn-around time for our North American customers.”

The company claims that it has developed a 3D printing method that makes tissue-like anatomical twins, like complex blood vessels and the replicas are 3D printed from the patient-specific medical images, including MRIs and CT Scans.

The technology enables physicians to rehearse complex procedures and train on new instruments and devices.

Biomodex global commercialization vice president Carolyn DeVasto said: “Our vision is to reduce risk and improve patient outcomes by providing physicians an opportunity to test-drive procedures and train on new instruments and devices. Our solution provides an industry that relies on their hands with the critical tactile feedback it needs.”

The 3D printing firm said that the manufacturing is already underway in Massachusetts, and it is planning to produce thousands of anatomical twins for physicians, health systems, researchers and medical device makers across North America over the course of 2019.

The company is planning to hire additional employees in the coming year.

France Consul General in Boston Arnaud Mentré said: “We are pleased to welcome Biomodex into the rapidly growing community of Parisian start-ups with U.S. headquarters in New England. The company is a proud member of La FrenchTech Boston, which now represents more than 60 French entrepreneurs in the Greater Boston area.

“A vibrant example of the current dynamism of the French innovation scene, BIOMODEX intends to revolutionize interventional medicine with its 3D printed anatomical models.”