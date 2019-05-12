BioLegend opened its new global headquarters located at 8999 BioLegend Way in San Diego, California. The expansive 8-acre campus is designed to support the company’s growth, provide an attractive environment for new talent, and better serve customers worldwide.

To celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters, BioLegend hosted an inaugural symposium focused on Cancer Immunotherapy on Wednesday, May 8 which, brought a crowd of 300 top scientists, business leaders, and trusted partners. The symposium was hosted by Dr. Gene Lay, Founder and CEO of BioLegend. The scientific program included talks by five world-renowned immunologists, including 2018 Nobel Laureate, Professor James P. Allison, PhD.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by key dignitaries including the Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer. BioLegend received a Proclamation and a Commendation, presented by representatives from California’s 52nd Congressional District and San Diego City Council, respectively.

“The innovation economy continues to thrive in San Diego thanks to our highly-talented workforce and companies like BioLegend that are helping make groundbreaking discoveries right here in our backyard,” said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “BioLegend’s decision to build their campus here is a strong affirmation of San Diego’s role as a biotech hotbed. We look forward to BioLegend paving the way for more scientific discovery, creating more good-paying jobs for San Diegans, and building a brighter future for people across the globe.”

For BioLegend employees and visitors, the new campus offers amenities that integrate beauty and function. The facilities were built with a focus on sustainable business practices, including a green roof, solar panels, and electric charging stations in the parking structure. The goal of the new campus is to enable collaboration between departments while providing efficient laboratories and workspaces where employees can thrive. A technological highlight is San Diego’s first-ever installation of a robotic picking system, which is the first worldwide in a cold storage space. These features will help BioLegend fulfill orders at a faster pace with improved accuracy.

“BioLegend is proud to be enabling discoveries that improve human health, in cancer therapy, neuroscience, and immunology. Our new state-of-the-art campus allows us to expand the breadth and depth of our research and diagnostics portfolios to accelerate cures for debilitating diseases,” said Gene Lay, CEO of BioLegend. “The campus was built to accommodate more than 1,000 employees and we look forward to creating new job opportunities for San Diego residents and growing our scientific talent base to meet our customers’ needs.”

Source: Company Press Release